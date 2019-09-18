India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Mohali, Weather Forecast:

After rain played spoilsport at Dharamsala, fans would be hoping for a full 40-over match. The 2nd T20I would be played at Mohali and hosts India given their current form would start favourites. South Africa is an inexperienced side with a lot of talent and potential. Virat Kohli has made it clear that the focus would be the World T20 next year. With 20 games to go for the big tournament, some fresh faces could get a change and new combinations could be tried. It would be a massive opportunity for players like Navdeep Saini and the Chahar brothers to impress in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and the regular spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Also, eyes would be on Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya, who are the T20 specialists.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast:

It is good news for the fans as the weather is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Timings:

The 1st T20I between India and South Africa will start at 1900 hours.

Squads:

India