India vs South Africa, 2nd Test FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Final Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live streaming: All you need to know about IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming and telecast details in India.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test FREE Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team is set to take on Dean Elgar’s South Africa in the second and final Test of the series at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, starting from January 3. Proteas are leading the series 1-0 with a dominant win in the first match and would like to clean-sweep India. On the other hand, it is a must-win game for the Indian team to save the series.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test in India

What time is India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played on Wednesday (January 3) from 1:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match going to be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Where can I watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test match on TV?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

Live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

SA vs Ind Squads:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar(c), Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran

