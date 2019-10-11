Ajinkya Rahane, Indian vice-captain in Test cricket, on Friday said that he and skipper Virat Kohli enjoy each others’ company and communicate really well whenever they bat together.

The pair joined forces following the dismissal of centurion Mayank Agarwal on the opening day of the Test. The two put up a 178-run stand as India posted 601/5 on the board before reducing South Africa to 36/3 in the second Test of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on the second day of the Test.

“The way we batted (took us to a score in excess of 600). There was assistance for fast bowlers, Mayank batted well. It was important to play that one hour really well in the morning. We were thinking about 500-plus,” Rahane, who scored 59, said after the second day’s play.

“The manner in which Virat and Jaddu batted, it looked so easy from the outside. I don’t think it’s a 600+ wicket, it’s a 450-500 runs wicket. We (himself and Kohli) enjoy each others’ company,” continued Rahane.

“We (Virat and Rahane) communicate really well whenever we bat together. We knew we were one batsman short and we had to get that partnership going. That partnership between us was really important,” added Rahane.

While Virat and Mayank reached three figures, Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Jadeja chipped in with fifties to make sure India, who are leading the three-match series 1-0, dominate the proceedings.

The Kohli-Jadeja pair added 225 runs together before the latter got out for 91 and India declared the innings and scalped three wickets.

While Umesh Yadav, who was picked in the playing XI to bolster the bowling, scalped two wickets, Mohammed Shami picked up one.

Rahane said that if India bowl in right areas, the team will win the match by a good margin.

“If we can bowl in right areas, we’ll win by a good margin. Fast bowlers have good assistance if they bowl in the right areas. The ball is turning, Ashwin and Jadeja can bowl on any track,” concluded Rahane.