India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Pune: Weather Forecast IND vs SA, Rain Chances, Squads, Timings, Live Streaming Details:

Rain looks to play spoilsport for the second Test between India and South Africa that gets underway on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Overnight forecast leading to match day on Thursday does not paint a good picture.

According to weather.com, Pune, a region which has suffered heavy flooding recently due to the extended monsoon, will receive heavy rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday morning. In fact, Wednesday received heavy rainfall in the evening. However, around the scheduled time when the match begins – 9.30 AM IST – the sun is expected to be out, but rain is predicted to return later in the day with precipitation going up to 52 per cent.

Weather on Friday too is expected to be bleak as intermittent thundershowers have been predicted. The same story goes for the next two days, but Pune is set to receive good amount of sunlight on the final day.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after the hosts register a convincing 203-run victory at Vizag. The Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the series in Pune. The visitors have a task challenge to grab a win from India, who look formidable at home. Kohli is set to become the second captain to lead India in 50 Tests on Thursday.

Since January 2013, India have played 30 Test matches at home and won 24, drawn five and lost only one – against Australia in Pune.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast:

Thunderstorms and rain are likely to play a big part during the course of five days. The local authorities at the ground feel that the match can be restarted 15-20 minutes after rain as the nature of the soil is sand-based. If the game is washed out at Pune, both the sides will share 13 points in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Timings:

The 2nd Test between India and South Africa will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klassen.

Ind vs SA Live Streaming

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be available on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.