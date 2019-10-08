India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Pune: Weather Forecast IND vs SA, Rain Chances, Squads, Timings, Live Streaming Details:

After a comprehensive 203-run win at Vizag, Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the three-match Test series during the second Test at Pune. The hosts would be comfortable given India’s newest Test opener Rohit Sharma has hit form and the bowlers are at the top of their game. For the Proteas, they have a lot to think about after the loss at Vizag. The visitors have a mountain to climb and it will be interesting to see if they make any changes to their playing XI.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast:

Thunderstorms and rain are likely to play a big part during the course of five days. Earlier, the venues for the second and third Test between India and South Africa series were interchanged because of the Durga Puja. It could prove to be a wrong call by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The local authorities at the ground feel that the match can be restarted 15-20 minutes after rain as the nature of the soil is sand-based. If the game is washed out at Pune, both the sides will share 13 points in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Timings:

The 2nd Test between India and South Africa will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.