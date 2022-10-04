New Delhi: When India took on South Africa in the last of the three T20 Internationals at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, it was fairly evident that the side was just going through the motions. With some of the big names out of the batting line-up, even half of the now-revised World Cup World Cup bowling squad too was out of action, while those on the fringes in all aspects were in the field, trying to create something out of nothing. The results were fairly predictable as South Africa, who looked keen to fine-tune what was close to their playing XI for the World Cup, won at a canter by 49 runs after a massive batting display.Also Read - IND vs SA: Riley Rossouw's 100 Helps Proteas Avoid Whitewash As India Take Series 2-1

India, with now no matches to play before the T20 World Cup, will be hoping that those left out from among the bowlers, including Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh, would be in fine fettle for the ICC tournament, since the others simple don’t seem to be going anywhere. Also Read - IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Highlights: South Africa Avoids Whitewash To Win By 49 Runs

The Holkar Stadium boundaries were small and on a flat track, bowlers would get punished. Hardly a confidence-boosting venue for any bowlers, least of all for those already in the World Cup squad and still trying to justify their inclusion. Also Read - IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar Warns Tristan Stubbs As He Goes Way Outside The Crease, Video

Harshal Patel, who for reasons unknown has been the most regular member of the Indian XI from among the World Cup squad off late, once again showed that he has a lot to justify. None for 49 off four overs was quite a disaster.

Ravichandran Ashwin went for 35 in fours overs, not a bad return under the circumstances, but not the best either. Axar Patel got just one over.

The rest included Deepak Chahar (1/48), Mohammed Siraj (0/44) and Umesh Yadav (1/34 off 3 overs).

Why Umesh Yadav is playing, no one quite knows. He is not even being considered a replacement for a replacement for the World Cup, so the mystery just deepens.

Or it is like we said – this was just an exercise in futility.

The batting was a combination of interesting and the desolate. Rohit Sharma is the elephant in the room no one wants to address, and he got a two-ball duck today. That began the desolate.

The interesting was Rishabh Pant as opener and Dinesh Karthik as No. 4. But then, with the normal No. 2 and 3 in KL Rahil and Virat Kohli not around, some changes were to be made,

Still, Karthik ahead of Suryakumar Yadav was still a surprise. We assume the experiments are still not over.

All of them played with varied degrees of partial success, but the sum total showed that no one was really interested.

Now, for the ICC T20 World Cup. The way things are going, it may not be a pretty picture at all for India. But we keep our hopes alive and hope everything comes together in Australia, and in double-quick time.