IND vs SA Highlights, 3rd Test Day 1

It has been an absorbing day of Test cricket at the Newlands. The Dean Elgar wickets at the stroke of stumps may have brought the game back in the balance. But it was a day that belonged to Virat Kohli. Making a comeback to the side and with history on the line, Kohli came up with the goods. The Indian captain missed a much-deserved ton by 21 runs as Rabada picked four wickets to bundle out India for 223 runs. Day 2 promises to be equally exciting. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest. Highlights Day 1 | IND: 223 | Kohli: 79 | Rabada: 4/73Also Read - As You Get Older, Don't Know What to Feel, Says Rahul Dravid As He Turns 49

Pitch Report, Day 1: The pitch has a lot of moisture and Hashim Amla reckons it might spin a bit as the Test match progresses. Also Read - 'Bad Shot': How Rahul Dravid Reacted To A Spectator's Comment During Nets

Weather Report: The weather is bright and sunny and looks good for the next five days. We have an absolute cracker in our hands as India eye a historic Test series win in South Africa. This is the final frontier for India. Also Read - South African All-Rounder Chris Morris Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Check the latest 3rd Test Live Score, 3rd Test Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa third Test here. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (FULL SCORECARD)