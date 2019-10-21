Former Indian skipper and one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game, Sunil Gavaskar, on Monday lauded the pace-bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav for their performance in the third and final Test of the series against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Shami and Umesh have thus far shared ten wickets between themselves – five wickets each – to take India closer to a series clean sweep against the Faf du Plessis-led South Africa.

India, after declaring their first inning for 497/9, bundled out South Africa for 162 in their first innings and reduced the visitors to 132/8 at stumps on the third day of the Ranchi Test.

Gavaskar, who has been a part of the Star Sports’ – broadcasters of the series – commentary team said that the two pacers kept the situation under control for India.

“Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav both had kept the situation under control with their bowling which meant the batsmen weren’t getting runs easily,” said Gavaskar during the Nerolac Cricket Live segment on Star Sports.

“Another thing, between the 5th and 6th wicket they have bowled from a little ahead of good length because from there you can trick the batsmen as they don’t know where to play – forward or backward,” added the batting legend.

VVS Laxman also heaped praise on the Indian bowling attack.

“This match was happening in Ranchi, where fast bowlers cannot catch speed easily but yet their performance was commendable. The Indian team has a good reserve of bowlers such as Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma that even a team such as England would think what kind of a gameplay to execute in front of the team,” said Laxman.