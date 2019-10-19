Shahbaz Nadeem became the 296th Indian cricketer to get a Test cap after he was picked for the third Test at Ranchi against South Africa. Nadeem, coming in place of Ishant Sharma in the playing XI received his Test cap from India skipper Virat Kohli. The left-arm spinner was in the reckoning for some time, thanks to his consistent show in the domestic circuit, which saw him pick up more than 50 wickets in two successive seasons of Ranji Trophy and registering the best bowling figures in List A cricket.

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing Test series, India decided to field the left-arm spinner on his home ground. He was brought in the squad on the eve of the Test as a cover for Kuldeep Yadav.

Fans are lauding BCCI for their move to include Shahbaz Nadeem in the squad.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congrats Shahbaz Nadeem on earning the India cap. Well deserved for the hard work you have put in — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 19, 2019

Seen Shahbaz Nadeem play and excel for Delhi Daredevils for 8-9 years now. Great to see someone so deserving finally get his due! #INDvSA — Yuvraj Gogia (@dbsbhnde) October 19, 2019

The humble & hardworking Shahbaz Nadeem finally gets a chance to play for India, so happy for this guy😎 #INDvsSA #INDvSA — Anam Jummani 🌟 (@Anamj23) October 19, 2019

Dream come true for Shahbaz Nadeem. Years and years of hard work have finally paid off. Couple of days ago, he himself might not have expected this but, as they say, if it’s meant to be, it will be. Congratulations Nadeem. Go well!! #INDvSA — Mohammed Ibrahim Farooqui (@iBM1105) October 19, 2019

Congratulations shahbaz nadeem, I must say being a ardent follower of the game it makes me so happy 😊. I know he might not end up with so many test to his name but there is no such joy as being called a test player. Congratulations cap no. 296 🙌🙌#INDvSA — Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) October 19, 2019

Last October, Nadeem earned his maiden India call-up for the three T20Is against West Indies, and even though he didn’t get to represent his country, the left-arm spinner was happy with the way he was making progress. His selection came on the back of an impressive List A record, which saw Nadeem return the best figures in the format.