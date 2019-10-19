Shahbaz Nadeem became the 296th Indian cricketer to get a Test cap after he was picked for the third Test at Ranchi against South Africa. Nadeem, coming in place of Ishant Sharma in the playing XI received his Test cap from India skipper Virat Kohli. The left-arm spinner was in the reckoning for some time, thanks to his consistent show in the domestic circuit, which saw him pick up more than 50 wickets in two successive seasons of Ranji Trophy and registering the best bowling figures in List A cricket.
Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing Test series, India decided to field the left-arm spinner on his home ground. He was brought in the squad on the eve of the Test as a cover for Kuldeep Yadav.
Fans are lauding BCCI for their move to include Shahbaz Nadeem in the squad.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Last October, Nadeem earned his maiden India call-up for the three T20Is against West Indies, and even though he didn’t get to represent his country, the left-arm spinner was happy with the way he was making progress. His selection came on the back of an impressive List A record, which saw Nadeem return the best figures in the format.