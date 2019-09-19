India vs South Africa: The new-age Indian cricket team boasts on its fielding and have set the standards high. India captain Virat Kohli was at the stumps and the throw that came in from the deep was not as quick as he had expected it. It was in the 10th over of the innings when a misfield led to Temba Bavuma and Quinton De Kock take an extra run. An angry Kohli for no reason at all dislodged the bails, even when Bavuma was well inside his crease. It was in anger and that was obvious. Be it ODIs, Tests or T20Is; he keeps his aggression levels up high.

Here is the video:

However, India managed to win the match comfortably by seven wickets and with an over to spare. Kohli was in sublime form with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 72* off 52 balls to take India over the line.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli’s Flick Six of Kagiso Rabada During 2nd T20I at Mohali is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

During his 72-run knock, he also pipped Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-getter in T20I cricket. The Indian skipper started the match on 2,369 runs in 65 innings to Rohit’s 2,422 runs in 88 innings. Rohit got out LBW to Andile Phehlukwayo for just 12, Kohli went on to notch up his 22nd half-century in T20 internationals and also surpass Rohit at the top of the T20 run-scoring charts.

“Bowlers showed a lot of character. The pitch was very good and they (South Africa) got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowler to pull the game back from us,” he said at the post-match press conference.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking at, try out new people and see who stands up under pressure,” he added.

Brief scores: South Africa 149/5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 52, Temba Bavuma 49; Deepak Chahar 2/22) vs India 151/3 in 19 overs (Virat Kohli 72 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 40)