India vs South Africa: For a change, Virat Kohli-led Team India were outplayed by the Proteas at home in the third and final T20I. South Africa beat India by nine wickets and 19 balls to spare as skipper Quinton De Kock led the 134-run chase by slamming his second consecutive fifty of the series. What was surprising was the way the crowd at Bengaluru reacted as they chanted ‘RCB-RCB’ while the team was losing their grip on the match. The Bengaluru crowd is known to be sporting and hence it was not expected. The fans probably started chanting ‘RCB RCB’, not just because it is their home ground but because they felt the Men in Blue were playing like Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB has not been one of the top IPL franchises as they have never managed to win the crown in 11 attempts.

Here is the video:

Here is how Virat Kohli-led Team India faced the heat:

Just saw the RCB v SA T20I highlights from last night. — Dennis de Kock (@DennisCricket_) September 23, 2019

Crowd chanting RCB, RCB to tell us all who the team has played like today. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 22, 2019

Fans in Chinnaswamy shouting ‘RCB’. Shameful! Just because India lost one game doesn’t mean you can call them RCB. #INDvSA — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 22, 2019

Crowd chanting RCB RCB when India is losing like RCB. Crowd trolling hard Virat Kohli. #INDvSA — Sunil – the cricketer (@1sInto2s) September 22, 2019

“We will have odd games like these as well, we have got to understand that this is a young side as well. I think we will have to give them a bit of time to come together. We batted till 9 tonight, so that’s one area we are looking to strengthen and go into the big tournament with the best possible combination,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.