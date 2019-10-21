India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took a nasty blow in his finger during the 27th over of South Africa’s second innings at Ranchi. The unfortunate incident took place during the third Test and Saha was instantly replaced by young India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Pant, who had been on the sidelines during the Test series had finally got his opportunity and while he walked out to the middle from the dressing room, he received a huge ovation from the crowd at Ranchi. The crowd at Ranchi, who are used to chanting local boy MS Dhoni‘s name were surprisingly seen egging on the young keeper. They chanted ‘Rishabh, Rishabh’ as he walked into the middle.

Here is the video that will give you a glimpse of the sporting nature of fans in Ranchi:

“Wriddhiman Saha has been replaced by Rishabh Pant who has taken a blow right on the end of the gloves,” a BCCI tweet said.

Saha has been brilliant in this series behind the stumps, especially in the second Test in Pune where he took a couple of excellent catches. The Bengal stumper has previously been out of the team due to a long injury layoff.

The visitors are on the brink of another embarrassing defeat as they got bowled out for a mere 162 in their first innings in reply to India’s 497/9 declared. In the second innings, Proteas are again in trouble having lost six wickets when the story was being written.