Johannesburg, Jan 2: The Proteas have named their 17-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against India. The visitors, led by Virat Kohli in red-ball format are already up by 1-0 in the Test Series as both the sides clash once again in the 2nd Test at the Wanderers on Monday.

The Men in Blue created history by becoming the first Asian nation to reign supreme in South Africa's very own fortress in Centurion.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), while announcing the 17-man squad on Sunday, also said that pacer Anrich Nortje will not take part in the ODI series as he hasn't recovered from the hip injury which kept him out of the Tests against India and will continue with the rehabilitation.

“This is a very exciting group and the Selection Panel and I are eager to see what they will produce. For many of our players, it does not get bigger than playing against this powerhouse Indian team and this will be the biggest series of their young lives so far. We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table and wish Temba (Bavuma) and Mark (Boucher) all the best for the series,” said Victor Mpitsang, CSA Convenor of Selectors in a statement.

From the ODI series against the Netherlands, which was cut short due to the emergence of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Wayne Parnell, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala and Zubayr Hamza retain their spots in the squad while all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius makes a comeback in the ODI scheme of things.

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and India is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. India are fifth in the standings with 49 points while South Africa are ninth with 39 points. Each team gets ten points for winning a match while five points are awarded for a tie or no result or abandoned match.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne.

(With Inputs From IANS)