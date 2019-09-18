India vs South Africa: They say catches win matches, well that may not be the case after a brilliant 61-run-stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli before the former decided to finish things in a flurry. India was cruising when the southpaw charged Shamsi and connected it well, it was flat and looked like it was going to be a boundary. But Miller had different ideas as he ran across to his right and then pulled off what arguably could be one of the catches of the season. Shikhar stood his ground in disbelief as Virat too was shocked. Dhawan scored 40 off 31 balls and laid the platform for the 150-run chase.

Here is the video of the catch:

Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli took an equally good catch to send Quinton De Kock back to the pavilion for a 37-ball 52 blitz. A wicket that eventually turned things around in favour of India as the brakes were applied.

Earlier in the day, South Africa managed to score 149/5 courtesy some late flourish after Virat Kohli won the toss and invited South Africa to have the first use of the pitch.

At the time of filing the copy, Kohli was leading the chase and was unbeaten on 64* off 48 balls and India were 138/3 in 17.4 overs. India needing 12 off 14 balls.

Squads:

India: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant, H Pandya, K Pandya, R Jadeja, W Sundar, D Chahar, N Saini

South Africa: Q de Kock, R Hendricks, T Bavuma, R van der Dussen, D Miller, D Pretorius, A Phehlukwayo, B Fortuin, K Rabada, A Nortje, T Shamsi