India vs South Africa: Did India skipper Virat Kohli do it on purpose? Well, that is debatable. In a heated moment during the 3rd T20I at Bengaluru, India found the going tough and with Kohli in the middle struggling to find gaps and hit the ball at will, it seemed his frustration got vented on South African bowler Beuran Hendricks as he nudged him while taking a run for coming in his way. It was a mild dash and the umpires may have missed it. Just before the incident happened in the middle of the pitch, Hendricks was on fire as he had scalped Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya.

Here is the video of the moment that took place:

Kohli was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct in the match which South Africa won by nine wickets. The incident occurred in the fifth over of India’s innings, when Kohli made contact with Hendricks while taking a run.

“Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match’,” the ICC said in a statement.

Hendricks had a brilliant day with the ball as he ended with figures of 2/14 in four overs and helped South Africa restrict the top-class Indian batting line-up to 134 in 20 overs.

Eventually, South Africa knocked off the runs with 19 balls to spare as skipper Quinton De Kock led the chase to take the Proteas to victory by nine wickets.