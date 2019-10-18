Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team IND vs SA – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 3rd Test Between India vs South Africa at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: With the series already in the bag, Virat Kohli and Co. will eye another clean sweep in the three-Test rubber against a hapless-looking South African team in the third and final match at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The hosts dominated Proteas in all departments of the game in the first two matches (Vizag and Pune) and registered comprehensive wins. India won the first Test by 203 runs and went on to better their performance in the next game, registering a massive victory by an innings and 137 runs in Pune.

The visitors will hardly expect any respite in Ranchi as the home team would like earn another 40 points and extend their lead in the World Test Championship. “We are not going to take the foot off the gas in the third Test. We are looking for a result and hopefully make it 3-0. No one is going to relax at any stage, that is a guarantee,” Kohli had said after the Pune Test. South Africa, on the other hand, have just not been able to cope up with the conditions on offer. The tracks, on which the two matches have been played so far, were by no means rank turners. They have been just not been able to come with a performance to match that of the Indians.

IND vs SA Dream11 MATCH DETAILS

TOSS – The toss between India and South Africa will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Senuran Muthusamy, Quinton de Kock (WK), Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami/Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza/Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock (WK), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt/George Linde, Lungi Ngidi.

SQUADS —

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje.

