Dream11 Team IND vs SA – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 1st Test Between India vs South Africa, Test Series at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: India will aim to begin their home leg of the ICC World Test Championship against a new-look South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series beginning on Wednesday at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. Virat Kohli’s men would be full of confidence after they consolidated their position as the No.1 side with a 2-0 series whitewash in West Indies, which also saw them earn their first points in the WTC. Kohli will not have the services of his premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the latter has been ruled out because of a stress fracture. The quality of the South African side, despite their inexperience, was visible in the T20I series which ended in a draw. And with the likes of Faf du Plessis coming into the line-up, the hosts can be rest assured to face a stiff competition from the Proteas.

However, the No. 1 ranked side will still have the services of Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami, who have been in great form in the last two years. But, the biggest talking point of the series — without a doubt — will be Rohit Sharma, who has been given an opportunity to cement his place in the Test side. Rohit, who opens for India in the limited-overs cricket, will be batting alongside Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order. The Indian team management has also decided to give Wriddhiman Saha another opportunity as the 33-year-old has been tasked to keep the wickets in place of Rishabh Pant.

TOSS – The toss between India and South Africa will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Mohd Shami and Ishant Sharma.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs —

India Confirmed XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

SQUADS —

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthusamy.

