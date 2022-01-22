New Delhi: India’s woeful run in the South Africa Tour came to an end on Friday as the Proteas led by Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan took the hosts over the finishing line to clinch the 3-match ODI series 2-0, with one much left to play at Newlands, Cape Town. Former Pakistan international, Salman Butt is of the opinion that KL Rahul is not ‘mentally ready’ to lead the India National Cricket Team.Also Read - Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja To Rohit Sharma; 10 Most Expensive Players Ever In IPL History; Watch Here

"KL Rahul is probably not ready for the position that he is in right now. He isn't mentally ready. It is hard on the guy as well. He is a wonderful player. But if you put such a huge responsibility on his shoulders before the time was right and in the presence of a legend who is already part of the team, so that is not easy to absorb," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

He says that Rahul isn't unlucky as India did nothing to challenge South Africa and asserted that former captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni had the aggressive mindset, which propelled the team to win in overseas.

“He isn’t unlucky. India have always produced wonderful batters, technically correct batters, big run scorers. What they always lacked was genuine pace, attitude, intensity and aggressiveness. To bring all these factors into the team, you need an aggressive mindset. You found that in Kohli, in Dhoni as well and the team was winning in overseas. But suddenly it seems that India is back to square one. May be it is too much to do with the captain, and the attitude he carried in the field. There was nothing in these two matches which I can point out and say okay India really challenged South Africa. They simply rolled over India. They couldn’t stop a single run,” he added.