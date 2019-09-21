South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis missed the connecting flight to India from Dubai due to a delay from British Airways. With the Test series set to get underway from October 2 in Visakhapatnam, du Plessis left from the Rainbow nation to join the Proteas squad for the longest format. But sadly, he is set to miss the flight due to the sub-continent. Taking to Twitter, du Plessis broke the news and wrote: “Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4-hour delay. Now I’m gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later.”

He later posted another tweet on his official account slamming the airline carrier for missing his kit bag wjocj didn’t reach him following a delay in flight to Dubai. The 35-year old wrote: “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. My cricket bag hasn’t arrived !!!!!!!!!! Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways. Today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I’ll have my bats back eventually.”

Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4 hour delay . Now I’m gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later… 😡😡😡😡🙈 @British_Airways — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) September 20, 2019

When life gives you lemons , make lemonade .My cricket bag hasn’t arrived !!!!!!!!!! Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I’ll have my bats back eventually 🙏✌🏻 — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) September 21, 2019



Under faf’s leadership, South Africa had a forgettable campaign to ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. With just 3 wins from 9 matches, Proteas finished seventh in the points table and failed to qualify for the semifinals. The South African cricket board decided to make some changes in personnel following the debacle and went ahead with naming Quinton de Kock as the captain of the T20I side for the series against India. Du Plessis was dropped from the side.

Meanwhile, the Indian team after winning the second T20I against South Africa in Mohali reached the Garden City on Thursday and some of the players hit the ground to fine-tune their skills under the watchful eyes of head coach Ravi Shastri.

With the first game in Dharamshala washed out, the Indians came out all guns blazing in the second game and with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front, the Men in Blue thrashed the Proteas by 7 wickets.

Speaking after the game, Kohli praised the youngsters for the comprehensive win. “When you play like that and win a game for your team, it is always a good feeling. The pitch was very good and an outstanding effort from the bowlers to pull things back. As long as they (youngsters) show character in difficult situations, they are going to present a strong case for themselves in the future.”