India vs South Africa: Defending a low 134, Team India needed early wickets. In the sixth over of the South African innings, Deepak Chahar bowled the knuckleball to Reeza Hendricks, it beat him as he tried to flick it. Once it hit his pads, Team India went up in appeal as a confident Chahar literally forced Virat Kohli into taking the DRS. Replays showed that the ball was easily missing the leg-stump. It was a review that was wasted and that hurt India in the very next over when Quinton De Kock was trapped in his pads trying to sweep the ball. As India had no reviews left, they could do nothing. A wicket there could have changed things.
Chahar forcing Kohli to take DRS did not go down well with the fans, who lashed out at him:
Eventually, South Africa won the match comfortably by nine wickets to level the series 1-1. Now, the two teams will head into the red-ball format.