India vs South Africa: Defending a low 134, Team India needed early wickets. In the sixth over of the South African innings, Deepak Chahar bowled the knuckleball to Reeza Hendricks, it beat him as he tried to flick it. Once it hit his pads, Team India went up in appeal as a confident Chahar literally forced Virat Kohli into taking the DRS. Replays showed that the ball was easily missing the leg-stump. It was a review that was wasted and that hurt India in the very next over when Quinton De Kock was trapped in his pads trying to sweep the ball. As India had no reviews left, they could do nothing. A wicket there could have changed things.

Chahar forcing Kohli to take DRS did not go down well with the fans, who lashed out at him:

Deepak Chahar has no idea about where his own delivery is heading. Ridiculously forcing Kohli to take the review. And Pant’s role in this whole thing is more confusing as he has the best idea of the ball’s direction among the fielders#INDvSA — Ankit Karmakar (@KarmakarAnkit11) September 22, 2019

Deepak Chahar – Pant forces #Kohli to take a very bad DRS! After watching the review, Kohli hides his face with the cap and feels embarrassed. And the whole stadium started chanting one name. #Dhoni ❤️🔥✌️#INDvsSA — Divyanshu Tiwari (@DiTi280500) September 22, 2019

Team India is currently having a ‘Delhi Belly’ that needs pruning. Only #Kohli is in there on merit, Deepak Chahar & Saini deserve the trial they are getting, while #Pant‘s extended trial should be curtailed (with so many WKs waiting) and Dhawan is past his expiry date. #INDvsSA — Prasad S (@PR2thepoint) September 22, 2019

Eventually, South Africa won the match comfortably by nine wickets to level the series 1-1. Now, the two teams will head into the red-ball format.