India vs South Africa: India captain Virat Kohli came up with the goods at Mohali to see the Men in Blue through in a 150-run chase. While the world is lavishing praise for the Indian captain, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi hailed Kohli. He wished him all the success and also hoped that he continued to entertain. Kohli hit an unbeaten 72* off 52 balls. His innings was laced with three sixes and four fours. “Congratulations @imVkohli You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world,” read his comment.

Congratulations @imVkohli You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world. https://t.co/OoDmlEECcu — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 18, 2019

Kohli came into bat after Rohit was dismissed early for 12 runs.

Kohli started the match on 2,369 runs in 65 innings to Rohit’s 2,422 runs in 88 innings. Rohit got out LBW to Andile Phehlukwayo for just 12, Kohli went on to notch up his 22nd half-century in T20 internationals and also surpass Rohit at the top of the T20 run-scoring charts.

“Bowlers showed a lot of character. The pitch was very good and they (South Africa) got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowler to pull the game back from us,” he said at the post-match press conference.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking at, try out new people and see who stands up under pressure,” he added.