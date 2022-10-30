LIVE | Ind vs SA Updates

After two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to address the media. The press conference is likely to start at 12:15 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the presser.

Live Updates

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa BUZZ: Dinesh Karthik goes back to the dressing room. Rishabh Pant comes for the wicketkeeping against South Africa.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa BUZZ: Markram and Miller are punishing the Indian bowlers. Aiden Markram completes the fifty runs mark and the batter is in great touch. RSA 95/3 (15)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa BUZZ: Team India needs wickets to make a comeback in the game and the side also needs to look back into the fielding as Virat Kohli dropped a catch and Rohit missed a direct hit. RSA 93/3 (14.4)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa BUZZ: With a few early wickets, the Indian pacers have given a glimmer of hope. A win is still a long way off, but at least, SA is not winning it on a canter.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs SA BUZZ: Suryakumar gets a move on. He is the man in form and he is looking well-settled. India need 150 to make a match out of it.

  • 5:33 PM IST

  • 4:59 PM IST

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs SA BUZZ: Rohit and Rahul are back in the hut in quick succession. India is in trouble as Kohli and Surya are in the middle. They are the in-form players.

  • 4:53 PM IST

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs SA BUZZ, T20 WC 2022: What a start it has been. Every ball has been packed with action. Lungi Ngidi strikes, and he sends the Indian captain packing.