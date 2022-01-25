New Delhi: Team India were whitewashed in the 3-match ODI series against South Africa as the Men in Blue leave the Rainbow Nation after an unsuccessful tour. Rahul Dravid’s men lost the Test series previously by 2-1. Former India international and currently the mentor of IPL newbies, Lucknow Super Giants was disappointed with KKR man Venkatesh Iyer’s performance in the recently concluded series and feels that he doesn’t have that level of maturity yet to play the 50-over game.Also Read - SA vs Ind: Big Thank You BCCI, Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly And The Indian Players, Says Graeme Smith

"I feel he should only be considered for T20 cricket. Because he doesn't have that level of maturity yet. He has been given an opportunity to play international level after watching him in only 7-8 IPL matches. If you are going by IPL performances, then play him in T20 cricket. ODI is a completely different ball game and a completely different beast," Gambhir told in a Star Sports show after the 3rd ODI.

The former KKR skipper opines that if the national team is considering him for the 50-over format, then his IPL franchise should play him in the middle over because he has only opened the innings in the cash-rich league. In the ODI series Iyer was sent to play in the middle order and have clearly underperformed in that position scoring only 24 runs in 40 deliveries in the two matches he played.

“Iyer had opened in IPL, now he is playing in the middle order. Send him back. If you are considering him for ODI cricket then tell his IPL franchise to play him in the middle order. But I feel he should be kept for T20s only, that too only as an opener, if he plays at that position in IPL,” Gambhir told.