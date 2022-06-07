New Delhi: Hardik Pandya in his first stint as captain in the Indian Premier League, led new franchise Gujarat Titans to their first ever title. He not only contributed well both with the bat and ball but he also wowed everyone with his brilliant captaincy skills.Also Read - IND vs SA: Team India Start Practising at Arun Jaitley Stadium Ahead of 1st T20I Against South Africa | SEE PICS

While talking to SGTV Podcast, Hardik Pandya recalled his 3rd international match in 2016 when MS Dhoni broke the news to him that he'll be included in the World Cup squad.

"When I joined the Indian team, I saw guys whom I had seen growing up – Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra. Even before I played for India, they were the stars. For me, when I went there it was a big thing", he said.

” So obviously the kind of debut I had – I think I am the first cricketer who had gone for 21 runs in his first over – I genuinely felt that ok, this might be my last over. But I was very blessed and lucky to play under Mahi bhai who showed lot of trust in us which has helped us reach where we did,” he told.

“Just after the third game of my international career, Mahi bhai told me you will be in the World Cup team. So for me, to play World Cup or to get to know that in the third game I just got to know about this. I did not even bat in that game but he assured me that you have expressed yourself. Yeah, it was just a dream come true,” he added.

Pandya will feature in India’s T20I series against South Africa, starting from 9th June.