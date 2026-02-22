Home

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs SA in India online and on TV channel

IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 LIVE: Team India will begin their campaign in the next stage of the tournament with a clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team India cricketers at a training session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Defending champions Team India will start off their journey in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a clash against South Africa, in a replay of the 2024 final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It will be the sixth T20I between India and South Africa in the last three months in India winning four of those matches.

Both Indians and the Proteas have entered the Super 8 stages with an unbeaten record from their league matches but Aiden Markram’s side have looked much more impressive with their dominant wins in the Group stages over teams like New Zealand. But they also managed to come from behind survive a double Super Over contest against Afganistan.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side, on the other hand, have been scratchy to say the least with at least 9 dropped catches in the league stages and apart from their win over Pakistan by 61 runs, the other victories have been hard fought. “I think we are ready to adapt to any sort of wickets. If you see from the first game, we have been playing on different kinds of wickets. When we started our campaign from Wankhede till the last league game which we played. I think the wickets were not too challenging but a little tricky,” Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The Indian team have also struggled to deal with off-spinners in this tournament so far – be it Gerhard Erasmus of Namibia, Saim Ayub of Pakistan or Aryan Dutt of the Netherlands. It is one aspect which will concern the co-hosts heading into the Super 8 stages.

“Look, in T20, in the first over, no rough patch is made. I haven’t seen it yet. But, whether we put off-spinner or left-arm spinner, we have played so much cricket, whether left-hander or right-hander, I think everyone is well-equipped. We play franchise cricket, domestic cricket. In that off-spinners also come to bat sometimes. And our lefties have played with new balls so many times. So, everyone has their own game plan of how to play and who to play. At that time, if the team has a requirement to play shots and make runs, then we will make runs against off-spinners also,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

South Africa will have their own concerns against India’s off-spinners, especially Varun Chakravarthy – who has claimed 9 wickets in 4 matches at an average of just over 6.

“Varun Chakravarthy – Yeah, I think everyone has their way about going about it. I think just at the end of the day our guys just have to stick to their own strengths and use their instincts at the right time. I think that’s it. He’s a good bowler, a very good bowler at the moment. And obviously he bowled really well against us in the series, like two months ago. Hopefully the guys have, after that series, just had a little bit more time to have a look at him, speak about how they’re going to play against him,” South Africa wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock said about facing Varun Chakravarthy.

Indian Captains and their press conferences Suryakumar Yadav’s press conference is as unpredictable & entertaining as his batting! ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvSA | SUN, 22nd FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/kRcbXvhpqT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 21, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43…

When is India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 going to take place?

The India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 will take place on Sunday, February 22.

Where is India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 going to take place?

The India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 start?

The India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 in India?

The India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

