New Delhi: Mohsin Khan has been one of the best young players in the Indian Premier League 2022. The 23-year old UP man picked up 14 wickets in 9 matches with an excellent economy 5.96 for Lucknow Super Giants and maintained a strike-rate of 143.75 while batting.

Badruddin Siddique coach of Mohsin revealed that India's one of premium bowler Mohammad Shami once said to him that if given a chance he'll turn the left-armer, the best all-rounder of the country in just four months.

"When the auction was going on, I was sitting with Shami in his farmhouse. He was picked, and so was Mohsin. And then, we were having a conversation about him. Shami told me, 'If you just give me four months with him, I'll make him India's best all-rounder'. He is a very good batsman. And even KL Rahul said earlier that he has a good understanding of the game," Siddiqui said during a conversation on Sports Yaari.

“There can be many bowlers but you need to have a good understanding. You need to know what ball to use against which batsman. Today, Shami is a big bowler. But he is always ready to help the up and coming youngsters,” he added.

Mohsin Khan played his maiden IPL game on March 28. It was LSG vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022. The 23-year-old speedster returned figures of 0/18 in his two overs .

“Gautam Gambhir used to motivate me a lot. Has had a huge impact on my game. He used to say ho fearless no matter what who is batting in the field, whether Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. His words used to motivate me a lot”, Mohsin said to Sports Yaari.