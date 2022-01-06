New Delhi: The viewers were in a riveting contest on Day 4 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa, until rain played spoilsport. It was raining continuously at the Wanderers Stadium due to which two sessions out of three have been washed out till now. However, fans have been entertained throughout the day courtesy of some hilarious which have been going around.Also Read - LIVE Jo'burg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 4: Play to Resume at 7:15 PM IST; 34 Overs to be Played

Some of the twitter used invoked Shardul Thakur as "Lord Shardul" and some hilariously trolled Johannesburg weather for its consistency.

Even CSA wants Lord Shardul to do his magic and break the rain partnership#SAvIND https://t.co/Nseoax0mOx — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 6, 2022



Some also figured that South Africa is slightly ahead in the test. So, they figured that the rain gods have been kind and should remain kind for the next two days. A user twitted:

South Africa need 122 runs to win the match and restore parity in the three-match rubber, while the visiting Indians need eight wickets to emerge victorious and script their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. India scored 202 and 266 in their two innings and South Africa after having scored 229 in their first essay are 118 for 2 in pursuit of 240.

“Rain continues to fall at Imperial Wanderers and no play is currently possible,” CSA tweeted from its official handle just after completion of lunch. Before the scheduled start of play, there was light drizzle and the covers were on.

India lead the series 1-0 after their win in the opening Test at Centurion which was South Africa’s first ever defeat in tests at that ground.