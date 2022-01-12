Mumbai: As a like-for-like replacement, Jayant Yadav replaced Washinton Sundar in the ODI squad for India that will play three limited-overs matches there with KL Rahul taking over the captaincy duties in absence of regular white-ball captain Rohit Sharma. Sundar tested positive for Covid-19 during the camp in Bengaluru that ruled him out of the forthcoming ODI series.Also Read - SA v IND, 3rd Test: If We bowl In The Right Areas Then We Can Restrict Them, Says Cheteshwar Pujara

Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jayant Yadav as a replacement for Sundar. Also Read - LIVE India vs South Africa Score 3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh Picks Another Wicket As Van der Dussen Departs; India In Command

The Committee also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday. Also Read - India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Streaming - When and Where to Watch Ind vs SA Cape Town Match in India

The India team is currently playing the third and final Test of the three-match series against South Africa at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. The team under Virat Kohli can create history if they go on to win the match and the series and become the first Indian team ever to have gone to South Africa and won a series.

India’s ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

(With IANS Inputs)