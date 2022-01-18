Paarl: After the Test series loss, India now shifts focus to the ODI series as KL Rahul-led Men in Blue square off against Temba Bavuma-led Proteas at Boland Park in Paarl for the 1st ODI on Wednesday.Also Read - Ind vs SA: KL Rahul Hails Virat Kohli's Leadership Skills at PC Ahead of 1st ODI at Boland Park

Rahul replaces white-ball captain, Rohit Sharma for the ODI series as the latter is nursing an injury. Ahead of the 1st ODI, Rahul addressed the media and talked about using a 6th bowler in the limited over format, something which every team is focusing on, which is the most important thing in white ball cricket and dropping a major hint that Kolkata Knight Riders man, Venkatesh Iyer may feature in the playing XI on Wednesday's clash.

"A 6th bowling option is definitely very important. We have Venkatesh Iyer and we want to give him chances. He has done well for us in the past. Going forward, a 6th bowling option is the most important thing in white-ball cricket. Every team is focusing on it," he said in a media interaction.

Venkatesh Iyer has been the find of the previous IPL season. His heroics with the Knight Riders in the second leg of the tournament in UAE, guided the Knight Riders to a second place finish in the cash-rich league. His all-round performances, got him a call-up to the Indian team in the T20 series against New Zealand, where the Rohit Sharma-led India went to clinch a whitewash over their nemesis of ICC tournaments.

India will be looking to avenge the Test series loss in the three-match 50-over series before they sign off from the tour.