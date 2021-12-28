LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Match Scores And Updates

India bowled out for 327. They would have been hoping to get much more than that. Jasprit Bumrah gets India the early breakthrough. The game has moved fast after a washout on Day 2.

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here.

IND vs SA, 1st Test- After a washed-out Day 2 at Centurion, India and South Africa will battle it out on Day 3 of the first test. Vice-captain KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane will begin the proceedings at Day 3. South African quicks Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen have a golden opportunity to grab some early wickets as the pitch has been under the covers for a long time. The moisture on the wicket can prove critical for the Indian batters. However, both batters have been exceptional till now in their 73 run partnership. Persistent rain forced day two of the first Test between South Africa and India to be washed out without a ball being bowled at SuperSport Park here on Monday. With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: How long would Kohli wait before he gets Ashwin in? Would he start with Bumrah straight after lunch or Siraj? We will know all that in moments from now. Stay hooked to this space for more.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: The hosts have done well not to lose any more wickets after the dismissal of their skipper. Things look poised for an important second session. India could introduce spin in that session as well. The first 30 minutes after lunch would be important. LIVE: SA | 21/1; IND | 327 | SA Trail by 306 Runs

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: First bowling change, Mohammed Shami introduced for the first time today. Looks like Kohli will use his pacers in short bursts to keep them fresh.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Markram and Peterson are stitching together an important little partnership here. They are more importantly seeing off Bumrah and Siraj.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: The Indian fielders are chirping and are audible, the bowlers look to have added an extra stride. India looks good to pick up two more before lunch.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Bumrah is getting late swing and that is troubling the hosts. This is what Virat Kohli would like to see.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Eight wickets already and there are still 30 minutes left for the first session. The Indian pacers are getting swing, something the South African pacers did not, The game has moved in a fast-forward mode.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: India would look for a couple more. The pitch has demons for sure. It is a paradise for the bowlers and India has a quality attack.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: OUTTT! Bumrah strikes early, Just what India would have hoped for. The South African captain is back in the hut.