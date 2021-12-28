LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Match Scores And Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

IND vs SA, 1st Test- After a washed out Day 2 at Centurion, India and South Africa will battle it out on Day 3 of the first test. Vice-captain KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane will begin the proceedings at Day 3. South African quicks Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen have a golden opportunity to grab some early wickets as the pitch has been under the covers for a long time. The moisture on the wicket can prove critical for the Indian batters. However, both batters have been exceptional till now in their 73 run partnership. Persistent rain forced day two of the first Test between South Africa and India to be washed out without a ball being bowled at SuperSport Park here on Monday. With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day.