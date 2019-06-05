Live Updates

  • 6:27 PM IST

    Indian fans today cheering for the team in Southampton during World Cup clash versus South Africa!

  • 6:24 PM IST

    Good slower ball from Bhuvi but Morris survives! The ball was on the middle and Morris looks to loft it but is already into the shot. It hits the bottom and lands in the vacant mid on region for a couple. 200 up for South Africa. They would love more 20 runs

  • 6:09 PM IST

    FOUR! How good was that shot? That has gone to the fence in a jiffy. Pandya bangs it short again, this time it comes at a good height for the batsman. Rabada whips it through mid-wicket and it races away. Spoils the over. 9 from this as well. South Africa 182/7 in 43 overs vs India

  • 6:02 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: OUT! Chahal picked up his fourth scalp, he removed Andile Phehlukwayo for 34. STUMPED! He was going after everything and perishes in the attempt. Into the bowlers now are India. Andile once again makes room but this time also comes down the track. Chahal follows him and also bowls it slower. Phehlukwayo looks to go big but the ball turns back in. Beats the inside edge. Dhoni does well behind the stumps. He moves to his right, collects it in the second attempt and quickly whips the bails off. Fourth for Chahal. South Africa 161/7 in 40 overs vs India

  • 5:56 PM IST

    SIX! That has gone all the way! First of the game and it comes from the bat of Phehlukwayo. Needed to time it well as it is a big ground. This is very full and on middle, Phehlukwayo clears his front leg and lofts it over the long on the stand. 150 up. 11 overs to go after this. How many more can South Africa add? South Africa 153/6 in 38.3 overs vs India

  • 5:55 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the big scalp of David Miller to sink South Africa further in Southampton!

  • 5:41 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal removes David Miller for 31. Caught and bowled! Chahal returns and strikes straightaway! Good captaincy by Kohli to bring him back on. He has really impressed today with the way he has captained. Chahal floats this up on off, once again it is very full. It bounces just before the bat of Miller who looks to drive it down the ground. He ends up chipping it straight to the bowler who accepts a dolly. Body blow for South Africa as their hopes of getting to a competitive was pinned on Miller. 200 looks farfetched now. South Africa 135/6 in 35.4 overs vs India

  • 5:30 PM IST

    FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo breaks the shackles as he plays a good shot against Jadhav. Much-needed for South Africa. Andile dances down the track and also makes room. He gets to the pitch of it and whacks it over covers for a boundary. SA 132/5 in 33.4 overs vs IND in Southampton

  • 5:14 PM IST

    FOUR! A welcome boundary for South Africa. Good shot as he plays it against the angle. On middle, Miller shuffles across and works it through mid-wicket. South Africa 118/5 in 29 overs vs India

India vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8 –  Welcome to the live cricket blog of Indian team’s World Cup opening clash against Proteas at Southampton’s Rose Bowl Stadium. Having had enough rest since the tournament kicked off on May 30, a rejuvenated Virat Kohli-led India will look to start the tournament on a positive note against an injury-ridden and rattled South Africa. The Faf du Plessis-led side will mark their third outing in the campaign, having lost their previous two against England and Bangladesh respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2:45 IST: We are minutes away from the start of the match. Stay tuned!

2: 37  IST: Here’s the playing XI for India vs South Africa-

2:35 IST: Faf du Plessis has won the toss for South Africa, they will bat first against Kohli-led India.

2:05 IST: Team India is set for their opening clash against South Africa. Both the teams are warming up. Stay tuned for the toss which will take place in 20 minutes.

1:45 IST: Team India has arrived at Southampton’s Rose Bowl stadium.

Brief Preview: In his quest to become the third Indian captain to lift the World Cup trophy, Virat Kohli will not only lead the Men in Blue in England but carry the hopes of more than a billion fans. Facing an exhausted Proteas team who have lost after conceding 300-plus runs in both their matches and are suffering injury woes, the task for Team India would not be earth-shattering. However, given the quality of players that fill the South African dressing room, India should also not take them lightly in any manner.

The current team does have potent match-winners with the skipper himself being the biggest of them all but it still misses the aura, the ‘class of 2011’ under Mahendra Singh Dhoni had. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Zaheer Khan, and Harbhajan Singh were in a different league with the supporting cast comprising Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina and a young Kohli.

But this team, led by Kohli and mentored by Dhoni, has had its share of good results and six wins in nine games would ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals. Two years of investment has gone into building a potent ODI squad, something that started right after the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan.

The ‘Men In Blue’ have had adequate rest. All other teams have already played two games each and they can’t wait to kick-start their campaign with a commanding performance. The first match in a tournament of such vast magnitude is always important and South Africa’s confidence will be at its lowest following back-to-back defeats against England and Bangladesh. (Read Full Preview Here)

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks , Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.