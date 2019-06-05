Live Updates

  • 5:02 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: FOUR! Innovation paid off this time and it has yielded a boundary. Phehlukwayo plays the reverse sweep and he hits it nicely, over point for a boundary. South Africa 103/5 in 25 overs vs India

  • 4:52 PM IST

    OUT! Kuldeep Yadav removes JP Duminy for 3. Three reds and Duminy has to take the long walk back! He takes a review along with him. Kuldeep now is amongst the wickets as well. The slider does the trick for him too. Duminy also misreads the length here. It is bowled on middle, Duminy goes back when he should have been coming forward. The ball straightens after landing and hits the front pad. An appeal is made and the umpire raises his finger this time. JP after a chat with his partner, takes the review. Replays roll in and they show that Duminy indeed is a dead duck. Half the side back in the hut for South Africa and they have not even crossed 100. SA 89/5 in 24 overs vs IND in Southampton

  • 4:48 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate South African skipper Faf du Plessis. Proteas in all sorts of trouble in Southampton!

  • 4:35 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal removes Faf du Plessis for 38. That has gone right through Faf’s defenses. Two in the over for Chahal! This though is a huge one. The slider does the trick this time. It is on off and skids through again. Faf lunges and looks to defend but leaves the slightest of gaps between bat and pad. The ball hits the pads and then deflects onto the off pole. The Indians are ecstatic. South Africa slip further! SA 80/4 in 20 overs vs IND

  • 4:31 PM IST

    OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal removes Van der Dussen for 22. Chahal breaks the stand! Very poor shot from Dussen. He looks to play the reverse sweep but Chahal bowls it slightly down the leg side. He misses. The ball turns back in and then hits the stumps. Rassie ended up playing all around that and it looked ugly in the end. He walks back after getting a start. South Africa would have wanted him to continue. India continue to stay on top. South Africa 78/3 in 19.1 overs vs India

  • 4:19 PM IST

    FOUR! Misfiled and a welcome boundary for South Africa. Faf du Plessis sweeps it through mid-wicket. Kumar in the deep runs to his right and then looks to stop it with a dive but the ball hits his hand and goes behind for a boundary. South Africa 65/2 in 16 overs vs India

  • 4:10 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Bad ball to end and it has been slapped away! Short and outside off, Rassie goes back and hammers it through covers for a boundary. SA 48/2 in 14 overs vs IND

  • 4:07 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: Physio has come out. Faf du Plessis has hurt his fingers. It’s been tough going for him and his batting partners so far with the Indian bowlers extracting good bounce and movement from the surface. Big challenge for the Proteas. They will hope there is nothing serious with their skipper here.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Powerplay 2 begins! A maximum of 4 fielders can be put outside the ring now till the 40th over. Given the kind of start the blue team has, they mostly would like to keep attacking with more fielders inside the circle. South Africa 34/2 in 10 overs vs India

India vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8 –  Welcome to the live cricket blog of Indian team’s World Cup opening clash against Proteas at Southampton’s Rose Bowl Stadium. Having had enough rest since the tournament kicked off on May 30, a rejuvenated Virat Kohli-led India will look to start the tournament on a positive note against an injury-ridden and rattled South Africa. The Faf du Plessis-led side will mark their third outing in the campaign, having lost their previous two against England and Bangladesh respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2:45 IST: We are minutes away from the start of the match. Stay tuned!

2: 37  IST: Here’s the playing XI for India vs South Africa-

2:35 IST: Faf du Plessis has won the toss for South Africa, they will bat first against Kohli-led India.

2:05 IST: Team India is set for their opening clash against South Africa. Both the teams are warming up. Stay tuned for the toss which will take place in 20 minutes.

1:45 IST: Team India has arrived at Southampton’s Rose Bowl stadium.

Brief Preview: In his quest to become the third Indian captain to lift the World Cup trophy, Virat Kohli will not only lead the Men in Blue in England but carry the hopes of more than a billion fans. Facing an exhausted Proteas team who have lost after conceding 300-plus runs in both their matches and are suffering injury woes, the task for Team India would not be earth-shattering. However, given the quality of players that fill the South African dressing room, India should also not take them lightly in any manner.

The current team does have potent match-winners with the skipper himself being the biggest of them all but it still misses the aura, the ‘class of 2011’ under Mahendra Singh Dhoni had. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Zaheer Khan, and Harbhajan Singh were in a different league with the supporting cast comprising Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina and a young Kohli.

But this team, led by Kohli and mentored by Dhoni, has had its share of good results and six wins in nine games would ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals. Two years of investment has gone into building a potent ODI squad, something that started right after the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan.

The ‘Men In Blue’ have had adequate rest. All other teams have already played two games each and they can’t wait to kick-start their campaign with a commanding performance. The first match in a tournament of such vast magnitude is always important and South Africa’s confidence will be at its lowest following back-to-back defeats against England and Bangladesh. (Read Full Preview Here)

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks , Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.

Match Starts at 3 pm IST.