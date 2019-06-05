Live Updates

  • 9:36 PM IST

    OUT! Kagiso Rabada removes KL Rahul for 26. Rabada strikes to remove Rahul. The 85-run stand has been broken. Can South Africa still believe? They have another 88 runs to play with. A fuller length ball around off, speared in at 137 kph, it probably holds up a bit after landing and Rahul is early into his shot. He ends up chipping it in the air and du Plessis takes the simplest of catches at mid off. A good responsible knock under pressure by KL but he would have loved to stay till the end and make his start count. India 139/3 in 31.3 overs vs South Africa (227/9)

  • 9:23 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma is 73* and India now require just 100 runs to win and have eight wickets in hand!

  • 9:20 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: Back-to-back boundaries from Rohit Sharma! You just cannot afford to bowl there to this batsman. He will hit you every single time, even in his sleep. Tahir serves it short and wide outside off, Rohit latches onto it and smacks it behind point. India 123/2 in 29 overs vs South Africa (227/9)

  • 9:16 PM IST

    FOUR! Really a bad delivery, full and way down the leg side, further spinning down, Rohit sits down on one knee and has no qualms in sweeping it behind square for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up!

  • 9:12 PM IST

    FOUR! Wrong line and length and Morris is punished. Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Rahul swivels on the back foot with the pull shot, just uses the pace of the bowler and helps it down to fine leg. The fielder in the deep tries his best with a dive but it goes under him to find the fence. 100 comes up for India with that shot.

  • 8:51 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: FIFTY! Rohit Sharma slams half-century to put Team India in the driver’s seat vs South Africa. India 91/2 in 23 overs vs South Africa (227/9)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    SIX! Rohit has dumped this one into the mid-wicket stand. Fancy footwork shown by the Hitman! He hurries down to the pitch of the delivery and sends it packing. High and handsome. IND 89/2 in 22.4 overs vs SA (227/9)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    FOUR! Two boundaries from the over, it’s a good one for the Indians – 10 off it. Rohit just loves playing square of the wicket on both sides. This one is short and wide outside off, Sharma camps back and whacks it through point. The sweeper fielder gets across to his left but fails to cut it off. India 82/2 in 21 overs vs South Africa (227/9)

  • 8:34 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Drinks break. Going has been tough for India but they are hanging in there. Rohit Sharma survived the early moments and has settled down now. He holds the key for the Men in Blue in this chase with Virat Kohli already back in the pavilion. 163 needed still off 192 balls. The asking rate is not an issue and the Indian middle order just needs to concentrate on building partnerships. For South Africa, they can win this match only by bowling out the opposition. Let’s see how their back-up bowlers fare in the middle overs, especially Tabraiz Shamsi. India 65/2 in 18 overs, need 163 runs to win vs South Africa (227/9)

  • 8:30 PM IST

    TWO GREATS, ONE FRAME!

India vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8 –  Welcome to the live cricket blog of Indian team’s World Cup opening clash against Proteas at Southampton’s Rose Bowl Stadium. Having had enough rest since the tournament kicked off on May 30, a rejuvenated Virat Kohli-led India will look to start the tournament on a positive note against an injury-ridden and rattled South Africa. The Faf du Plessis-led side will mark their third outing in the campaign, having lost their previous two against England and Bangladesh respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2:45 IST: We are minutes away from the start of the match. Stay tuned!

2: 37  IST: Here’s the playing XI for India vs South Africa-

2:35 IST: Faf du Plessis has won the toss for South Africa, they will bat first against Kohli-led India.

2:05 IST: Team India is set for their opening clash against South Africa. Both the teams are warming up. Stay tuned for the toss which will take place in 20 minutes.

1:45 IST: Team India has arrived at Southampton’s Rose Bowl stadium.

Brief Preview: In his quest to become the third Indian captain to lift the World Cup trophy, Virat Kohli will not only lead the Men in Blue in England but carry the hopes of more than a billion fans. Facing an exhausted Proteas team who have lost after conceding 300-plus runs in both their matches and are suffering injury woes, the task for Team India would not be earth-shattering. However, given the quality of players that fill the South African dressing room, India should also not take them lightly in any manner.

The current team does have potent match-winners with the skipper himself being the biggest of them all but it still misses the aura, the ‘class of 2011’ under Mahendra Singh Dhoni had. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Zaheer Khan, and Harbhajan Singh were in a different league with the supporting cast comprising Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina and a young Kohli.

But this team, led by Kohli and mentored by Dhoni, has had its share of good results and six wins in nine games would ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals. Two years of investment has gone into building a potent ODI squad, something that started right after the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan.

The ‘Men In Blue’ have had adequate rest. All other teams have already played two games each and they can’t wait to kick-start their campaign with a commanding performance. The first match in a tournament of such vast magnitude is always important and South Africa’s confidence will be at its lowest following back-to-back defeats against England and Bangladesh. (Read Full Preview Here)

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks , Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.