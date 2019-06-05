Live Updates

  • 11:06 PM IST

    A fantastic performance from Team India and in particular from these two! The Men in Blue win their opening game by six wickets.

  • 11:04 PM IST
    A smooth sail in the end for India as they cruise to a convincing win in their tournament opener! Chasing a target of 228 runs, they did lose Dhawan and Kohli quite cheaply but Rohit Sharma held one end strongly and stitched an 85-run stand with KL Rahul. South Africa managed to break that partnership and got an opening but MS Dhoni walked in and threaded yet another useful stand with Sharma to put this chase to bed. It turned out be a really good game for Rohit, who after getting a life on 1, went on to stroke an unbeaten century.

    For South Africa, it was yet another dismal batting show. They were put to a stern test by the Indian pacers and then were made to dance on the tunes of Yuzvendra Chahal. The Proteas managed a total in excess of 200 eventually and that was largely possible due to the partnership between Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada. Not just with the bat, these two bowled with a lot of fire as well. They created many chances up front but didn’t have luck going their way. The two wrist spinners, Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi, failed to create the same impact that the Indian spinners managed and altogether it was not their day.
  • 10:45 PM IST

    FOUR! Hardik Pandya finishes it off in style! Slightly short and outside off, he cuts it through point. No chance for Tahir this time. Customary handshakes taking place as INDIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS! India (230/4 in 47.3 overs) beat South Africa (227/9) by 6 wickets in Southampton. Rohit 122*, Dhoni 34, Rabada 2/39

  • 10:42 PM IST

    OUT! Chris Morris removes MS Dhoni for 34. The finisher, Dhoni, walks back before finishing the game. However, his partnership with Rohit Sharma has taken India to the brink of victory. South Africa on the other hand, finally hang onto one. Morris bowls the slower one outside off, Dhoni looks to go big but is done in by the pace. He ends up hitting it high up in the air towards the bowler’s end. Morris calls for it and takes. Collides with the stumps and falls over after taking the catch. Something to rejoice for the South Africans. India 214/4 in 46.2 overs vs South Africa (227/9)

  • 10:36 PM IST

    FOUR! Superb execution again from Rohit Sharma. Receives a full ball on middle and immediately goes down on one knee to sweep it sweetly through square leg. The umpire standing there lifts his right leg and makes way for the racing ball. India 213/3 in 46 overs, need 15 runs to win vs South Africa (227/9)

  • 10:32 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: Tahir starts with a long hop outside off, Rohit whacks it to deep cover-point for a couple of runs. 200 up for India, need 28 runs to win vs South Africa!

  • 10:27 PM IST

    FOUR! And Rohit just rubs it in with a boundary. Short ball outside off, Rohit sits on the back foot and ramps it over the keeper for a boundary.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    DROPPED! Miller drops a dolly! Rohit continues to ride his luck! Rabada manages to deceive the batsman with a slower short ball outside off, Sharma tries to pull it over the leg side but gets a big top edge. India 193/3 in 43.3 overs vs South Africa (227/9)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    A wonderful innings from Rohit Sharma! His 23rd ODI century and second in World Cup cricket.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but there is no protection in the deep on the off side and it has trickled past the rope. Shamsi is on the shorter side and Dhoni has slapped it through the line.

India vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8 –  Welcome to the live cricket blog of Indian team’s World Cup opening clash against Proteas at Southampton’s Rose Bowl Stadium. Having had enough rest since the tournament kicked off on May 30, a rejuvenated Virat Kohli-led India will look to start the tournament on a positive note against an injury-ridden and rattled South Africa. The Faf du Plessis-led side will mark their third outing in the campaign, having lost their previous two against England and Bangladesh respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2:45 IST: We are minutes away from the start of the match. Stay tuned!

2: 37  IST: Here’s the playing XI for India vs South Africa-

2:35 IST: Faf du Plessis has won the toss for South Africa, they will bat first against Kohli-led India.

2:05 IST: Team India is set for their opening clash against South Africa. Both the teams are warming up. Stay tuned for the toss which will take place in 20 minutes.

1:45 IST: Team India has arrived at Southampton’s Rose Bowl stadium.

Brief Preview: In his quest to become the third Indian captain to lift the World Cup trophy, Virat Kohli will not only lead the Men in Blue in England but carry the hopes of more than a billion fans. Facing an exhausted Proteas team who have lost after conceding 300-plus runs in both their matches and are suffering injury woes, the task for Team India would not be earth-shattering. However, given the quality of players that fill the South African dressing room, India should also not take them lightly in any manner.

The current team does have potent match-winners with the skipper himself being the biggest of them all but it still misses the aura, the ‘class of 2011’ under Mahendra Singh Dhoni had. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Zaheer Khan, and Harbhajan Singh were in a different league with the supporting cast comprising Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina and a young Kohli.

But this team, led by Kohli and mentored by Dhoni, has had its share of good results and six wins in nine games would ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals. Two years of investment has gone into building a potent ODI squad, something that started right after the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan.

The ‘Men In Blue’ have had adequate rest. All other teams have already played two games each and they can’t wait to kick-start their campaign with a commanding performance. The first match in a tournament of such vast magnitude is always important and South Africa’s confidence will be at its lowest following back-to-back defeats against England and Bangladesh. (Read Full Preview Here)

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks , Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.