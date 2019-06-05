

















India vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8 – Welcome to the live cricket blog of Indian team’s World Cup opening clash against Proteas at Southampton’s Rose Bowl Stadium. Having had enough rest since the tournament kicked off on May 30, a rejuvenated Virat Kohli-led India will look to start the tournament on a positive note against an injury-ridden and rattled South Africa. The Faf du Plessis-led side will mark their third outing in the campaign, having lost their previous two against England and Bangladesh respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2:45 IST: We are minutes away from the start of the match. Stay tuned!

2: 37 IST: Here’s the playing XI for India vs South Africa-

2:35 IST: Faf du Plessis has won the toss for South Africa, they will bat first against Kohli-led India.

2:05 IST: Team India is set for their opening clash against South Africa. Both the teams are warming up. Stay tuned for the toss which will take place in 20 minutes.

1:45 IST: Team India has arrived at Southampton’s Rose Bowl stadium.

Brief Preview: In his quest to become the third Indian captain to lift the World Cup trophy, Virat Kohli will not only lead the Men in Blue in England but carry the hopes of more than a billion fans. Facing an exhausted Proteas team who have lost after conceding 300-plus runs in both their matches and are suffering injury woes, the task for Team India would not be earth-shattering. However, given the quality of players that fill the South African dressing room, India should also not take them lightly in any manner.

The current team does have potent match-winners with the skipper himself being the biggest of them all but it still misses the aura, the ‘class of 2011’ under Mahendra Singh Dhoni had. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Zaheer Khan, and Harbhajan Singh were in a different league with the supporting cast comprising Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina and a young Kohli.

But this team, led by Kohli and mentored by Dhoni, has had its share of good results and six wins in nine games would ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals. Two years of investment has gone into building a potent ODI squad, something that started right after the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan.

The ‘Men In Blue’ have had adequate rest. All other teams have already played two games each and they can’t wait to kick-start their campaign with a commanding performance. The first match in a tournament of such vast magnitude is always important and South Africa’s confidence will be at its lowest following back-to-back defeats against England and Bangladesh. (Read Full Preview Here)

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks , Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.