India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s side eye winning star in next stage at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Scores and Updates: Co-hosts Team India will begin their campaign in the next phase of the tournament with a clash against the Proteas at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score and Updates

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE: Team India will look to continue their unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup as they take on 2024 finalists South Africa in their opening game of the Super 8 stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India and South Africa are the two most successful teams in the T20 World Cups since the last edition.

While India have 12 successive matches since losing the 2022 semifinal against England, South Africa have managed to win 12 out of their last 13 matches in the tournament – their only defeat coming at the hands of India at the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India hold the edge when it comes to head-to-head contests against South Africa in T20 World Cup with 5 wins and only 2 losses suffered so far.

Indians will bank on the form of batter Tilak Varma and bowler Varun Chakravarthy in the clash against South Africa. Tilak has scored 496 runs in 10 innings against the Proteas and was the leading run-scorer in the last two India vs SA bilateral T20I series.

Chakravarthy, with 22 wickets in 8 matches, was he leading wicket-taker in the last two T20I series vs SA. He is also India’s leading wicket-taker in the current T20 World Cup 2026 with 9 wickets in 4 matches at an average of just over 6.

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

