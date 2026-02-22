  • Home
  • Sports
  • India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadavs side eye winning star in next stage at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday
live

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s side eye winning star in next stage at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Scores and Updates: Co-hosts Team India will begin their campaign in the next phase of the tournament with a clash against the Proteas at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published date india.com Published: February 22, 2026 2:57 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
T20 world cup 2026, T20 World Cup, ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2026, India Vs South Africa, South Africa vs India Live Score, India Vs South Africa T20, IND vs SA Live Score, India Vs South Africa Playing 11, India playing XI, South Africa playing XI, IND vs SA T20 Predicted 11, How to watch India Vs South Africa, IND vs SA Live Steaming, Watch IND vs SA Live telecast, IND vs SA T20 World Cup Pitch Report, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, IND vs SA Pitch Report, Ahmedabad weather, Narendra Modi Stadium, T20 Cricket, Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Cricket News, spots news
India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score and Updates

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE: Team India will look to continue their unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup as they take on 2024 finalists South Africa in their opening game of the Super 8 stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India and South Africa are the two most successful teams in the T20 World Cups since the last edition.

While India have 12 successive matches since losing the 2022 semifinal against England, South Africa have managed to win 12 out of their last 13 matches in the tournament – their only defeat coming at the hands of India at the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India hold the edge when it comes to head-to-head contests against South Africa in T20 World Cup with 5 wins and only 2 losses suffered so far.

Indians will bank on the form of batter Tilak Varma and bowler Varun Chakravarthy in the clash against South Africa. Tilak has scored 496 runs in 10 innings against the Proteas and was the leading run-scorer in the last two India vs SA bilateral T20I series.

Chakravarthy, with 22 wickets in 8 matches, was he leading wicket-taker in the last two T20I series vs SA. He is also India’s leading wicket-taker in the current T20 World Cup 2026 with 9 wickets in 4 matches at an average of just over 6.

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Feb 22, 2026 3:14 PM IST

    India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: India and South Africa are set to meet for the first time since the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where the Men in Blue defeated the Proteas to claim the trophy. South Africa will be eager to settle the score after that loss. The Proteas are still searching for their first ICC title, having never won either the T20 World Cup or the ODI World Cup.

  • Feb 22, 2026 3:03 PM IST

    India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: India and South Africa have been the standout sides in T20 World Cups since 2024. India has been unbeaten so far with 12 wins in their 12 matches, while South Africa have won 12 out of their 13 games, with their only loss coming against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

  • Feb 22, 2026 2:57 PM IST
    India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.