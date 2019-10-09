India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE Streaming

Improving on near perfection would be India‘s aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa‘s focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test that gets underway at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Virat Kohli‘s men ticked almost all the boxes during their 203-run win in the opening encounter in Visakhapatnam and they would like to maintain the same intensity in their bid to seal the series in Pune itself. It is difficult to improve upon a perfect show but trust Kohli to find a new challenge for his team in his pursuit of excellence. It certainly won’t be a bad idea against an opposition which doesn’t have the wherewithal to pose consistent challenge over five days. Rohit Sharma 2.0’s blockbuster re-entry into Test arena as an opener with twin hundreds was a calculated punt, that worked wonderfully well first up for Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri. It was at this very ground that the Indian Test team endured its last batting collapse at home, against Australia in 2017 on a rank turner where off-spinner Nathan Lyon made lives miserable.

When is the 2nd Test between India vs South Africa?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played from October 10 to 14, 2019 (Thursday-Monday).

Where will the 2nd Test between India vs South Africa be played?

The 2nd Test between India vs South Africa will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje, Pune.

What time does the India vs South Africa 1st Test begin?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be available on Star Sports Network and Jio Cricket.

SQUADS:

India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Dane Piedt, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje