India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming:

Virat Kohli-led India will host South Africa in a three-match Test series starting tomorrow at Vishakapatnam. India will start overwhelming favourites given the home advantage. After consolidating their position as the No 1 side in Test Rankings by beating West Indies earlier this year, India will look to continue the winning momentum. The hosts boast an envious home record, as they have not lost a home Test series since their defeat to England in 2012-13. On Tuesday, BCCI announced their final playing XI for the first Test beginning on October 2 in Vizag. Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was chosen over young Rishabh Pant.

It will not be easy for the touring South African team to beat India, but skipper Faf Du Plessis will be eager to make a statement. It may be a young Proteas side, but there is no dearth of talent. The tourists will hope Keshav Maharaj adapts quickly, given there will be spin on offer on Indian pitches.

When is the 1st Test between India vs South Africa?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played from October 2 to 6, 2019 (Thursday-Sunday).

Where will the 1st Test between India vs South Africa be played?

The 1st Test between India vs South Africa will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time does the India vs South Africa 1st Test begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be available on Star Sports Network and Jio Cricket.

Hosts India has already announced their playing XI on the eve of the Test:

India’s Playing XI: Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami