Paarl: After losing the Test series 2-1, the Indian cricket team turns its focus on the three-match ODI series, starting on Wednesday. The first ODI between the two sides will be held at the Boland Park in Paarl. KL Rahul will be leading Team India after Virat Kohli was stripped of his captaincy duty in the 50-over format. The series holds a lot of importance given Rahul will lead the Indian side. He will be eager to perform well and show his mettle as captain. With no Rohit Sharma, the versatile Rahul is likely to open alongside veteran Shikhar Dhawan. India will also need to get their team selection right, having a big squad at their disposal. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa match on online and on TV.

When is the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match ?

The India vs South Africa match will take place on Monday, January 19 in India.

What is the timing of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match ?

The India vs South Africa match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match being played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match ?

The India vs South Africa match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match ?

The India vs South Africa match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.