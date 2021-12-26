Centurion: South Africa and India are to set to lock horns in the first of the three-Test series, starting December 26 in Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led Team India is in pursuit of its first Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. This is their first tour to South Africa since the 2017/18 series. Meanwhile, the Proteas aim to continue their dominance over India at home. India have toured South Africa seven times for Tests. They first visited the nation in November 1992. The Mohammad Azharuddin-led side lost the four-match series 1-0 (three drawn).India haven’t tasted much success in South Africa ever since. They didn’t win here until 2006.The Indian team recorded its third Test win on South African soil in 2018 (won in Johannesburg). Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa match on online and on TV.Also Read - India Tour of South Africa: Original Virat Kohli Will be Back in Form, Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma Assures Fans Ahead of Test Series

When is the India vs South Africa 1st Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match will take place on Sunday, December 26 in India.

What is the timing of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st Test match being played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs South Africa 1st Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.