Johannesburg: The second game of the three-match Test series between South Africa and India will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3. India lead the series by a 1-0 margin and will be looking to wrap things up in the second Test. We witnessed an intense battle between bat and ball in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India batted first and posted 327 on the board, thanks to a brilliant century from KL Rahul. He was well-supported by Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. Lungi Ngidi starred with the ball for the hosts, picking up six wickets. The Proteas were bundled out on 197, courtesy of a fifer from Mohammad Shami. With a handy lead of 130, India came out to bat but were knocked over on 174. The Proteas faltered in the chase as their batters failed to adapt to the conditions and they were cleaned up on 191, falling short by 113 runs. Temba Bavuma was their lone fighter in both the innings. The Indian pacers wreaked havoc to help their side get an early lead in the series. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa match on online and on TV.

When is the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match will take place on Monday, January 3 in India.

What is the timing of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match being played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.