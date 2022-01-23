Cape Town: Having lost the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, KL Rahul-led India would look to salvage some pride by winning the final match, and avoiding a whitewash. The third and final ODI will be a chance for Virat Kohli to end the tour on a high as he would look to end his century drought. Kohli had last registered an international century way back in 2019 as he scored a ton against Bangladesh in the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens. After that, the batter managed to breach half-century several times, but the three-figure mark has kept on evading him. India had suffered a 31-run loss in the first ODI while the KL Rahul-led side suffered a seven-wicket loss in the second game of the three-match series. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa match on online and on TV.Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Newlands, Cape Town at 2.00 PM IST January 23 Sunday

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match ?

The India vs South Africa match will take place on Sunday, January 23 in India. Also Read - Manchester United vs West Ham Live Streaming English Premier League in India: When and Where to Watch MUN vs WHU Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

What is the timing of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match ?

The India vs South Africa match will start at 2:00 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar Picks Rishabh Pant as Team India's Finisher

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match being played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match ?

The India vs South Africa match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match ?

The India vs South Africa match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.