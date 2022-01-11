Johannesburg: India won their fourth Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. Although the visitors lost at the Wanderers, they have a terrific opportunity to script history in Cape Town. India can enter the record books by winning their first-ever series in the Rainbow Nation. As of now, Sri Lanka are the only Asian side with a series win in the nation. Newlands in Cape Town will host the third Test. It will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Newlands is one of the few grounds in South Africa where the wicket assists spinners. Nevertheless, fast bowlers are always in action here. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa match on online and on TV.Also Read - ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast, Live Stream | All You Need To Know

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match will take place on Tuesday, January 11 in India. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd Test in India: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

What is the timing of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match will start at 2:00 PM IST. Also Read - SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints South Africa vs India 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's South Africa vs India Test, Injury And Team News of Match at The Newlands, Cape Town at 2.00 PM IST January 11 Tuesday

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match being played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match ?

The India vs South Africa match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.