India take on South Africa in their third match of the Super 12 stage at Perth Stadium on Sunday. The Men in Blue after back to back wins against Pakistan and Netherlands, lead Group 2 with 4 points. On the other hand the Proteas are placed second with 3 points, with one win against Bangladesh and a no result against fellow African side Zimbabwe.

When and where is India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 game?

India lock horns with South Africa in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30). The match will take place at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 game start?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 game will start at 4:30 PM IST, 1:00 PM South Africa Time.

In India

Star Sports Network has the right to broadcast the T20 World Cup in India. The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Stay tuned to india.com for all the LIVE updates.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will present the broadcast of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 to viewers.

Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi/Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.