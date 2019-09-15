India vs South Africa: With the nature of selection for the upcoming South Africa series, head coach Ravi Shastri has made it clear that India is looking to groom players for the future. In the presser ahead of the 1st T20I, Shastri has also indicated that younger players will get a long rope, which will help them flourish. With big players like Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal not playing, it would be a great opportunity for youngsters like Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar to prove their worth. Surprisingly, when it comes to T2-Is, Bumrah or Rohit Sharma is not the Indian star in powerplays, instead, it is Washington Sundar.

Stats show that Sundar has been India’s best powerplay bowler since 2017 in T20Is. The Tamil Nadu-born offie has scalped nine wickets in the Powerplay overs. Only Akila Dananjaya, David Willey, and Billy Stanlake have more wickets in the first powerplay six overs. What makes Sundar’s achievement special is the fact that he has played fewer games than these bowlers.

It would be interesting to see if Indian skipper Virat Kohli uses him upfront against left-handed Quinton De Kock who has a problem against the spinning ball. In all likelihood, Sundar will start proceeding and would share the new ball with Deepak Chahar or Navdeep Saini.

