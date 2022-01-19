Paarl: India takes on South Africa in a three-match ODI series but it is not a part of the ODI Super League. The new ODI Super League is a format put in place for the qualification of teams for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. As per ICC, not all matches in the build-up to the 2023 spectacle are part of the ODI Super League. It only implies to pre-decided series.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA Live Cricket Score 1st ODI, Today Live Match Latest Updates: Bumrah Strikes For India, Malan Departs

“If teams play three series, all do not count towards that. In some cases, they may play four or five matches in a series, but only three pre-decided matches will count for the Super League points,” says the ICC. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st ODI in India: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports