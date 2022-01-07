Johannesburg: Regular red-ball captain, Virat Kohli missed the second Test against South Africa due to a lower back spasm as KL Rahul who led India in the former’s absence fell to a 7-wicket loss on the hands of the home side. Leading up to the third and Final Test in Cape Town, head coach Rahul Dravid says that Kohli looks fine and he should be good to go in the 3rd Test.Also Read - India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Proteas Captain Dean Elgar Reflects on Levelling Series, Says Some May Call it Stupid, Some May Brave on Putting His Body on the Line

"Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit. Hopefully with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. Everything I am hearing and just having a chat with him, he should be good to go in four days time," Dravid said in a virtual press conference.

Reflecting on the batting performance in the recently concluded Test, the former India international believes that the players who got good starts should have converted them into 100s like Dean Elgar's unbeaten knock won it for the hosts.

“Certainly, we would like to bat a little better. Maybe the guys who got starts could have converted them into 100s. That was the difference in the first game, we had Rahul scoring century for us and we ended up on the winning side. Dean Elgar scored 96 in this Test and South Africa ended up on the winning side,” he said.

The India legend was in praise of Hanuma Vihari who replaced injured Kohli in the starting XI. He said he took full use of the opportunity and played well in both the innings.