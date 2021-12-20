Centurion: Indian cricket team chief coach Rahul Dravid has stressed on “quality practice” and “good intensity” ahead of the team’s opening Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Johannesburg beginning December 26, adding that the next three days of training would be crucial.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Thanks Paparazzi, Media For Not Disclosing Vamika’s Face: Giving Her Chance to Live Freely

With the entire squad in attendance during a gruelling practice session under overcast conditions on Sunday evening, Dravid said that, “The next three days are going to be really important in terms of our preparation and getting ourselves right for the first Test,” adding that quality practice and good intensity would help the team to overcome the challenges it’s likely to face on pacey wickets here. Also Read - India Tour of South Africa: Saba Karim Backs Virat Kohli and Co. to Win Test Series, Says We are a Far Superior Side in ODIs

During the training session, which saw pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj and veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma going full tilt on a grassy wicket with plenty of bounce, Test skipper Virat Kohli was forced to duck a few deliveries.

In a recent video uploaded on twitter by BCCI, Dravid along with batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey shared their insights.

#TeamIndia had an intense nets session 💪🏻 at SuperSport Park 🏟️ in the build up to the first #SAvIND Test. Here’s @28anand taking you closer to all the action from Centurion. 👍 👍 Watch this special feature 🎥 🔽https://t.co/Dm6hVDz71w pic.twitter.com/qjxnBszmDa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2021

Seeing Kohli ducking a bouncer, Shreyas Iyer said that, “I would say, it’s a bowlers’ delight to bowl on this wicket. There’s grass on the wicket and so much bounce… Virat Kohli’s ducking.”

However, Ishant Sharma expressed that with the way Kohli and company played the pacers on Saturday, they would be able to negotiate the home team fast bowlers.

“It was damp initially, so it was moving a bit. But I felt that Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) and (Mohd) Shami bowled pretty well. I think the batters played pretty well. They know what kind of bowlers they hope to play,” added Ishant.

