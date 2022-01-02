Johannesburg: Team India coach Rahul Dravid attended the press conference recently and was bombarded with questions related to absence of Indian test skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli did not come out to attend the press conference on the eve of the second Test in Johannesburg as there were speculations that he might clear the air on Chetan Sharma’s statement on T20 captaincy.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Takes a Sun Bath In South Africa, Shares No Makeup Look | Watch

When asked about Kohli’s absence, Dravid replied that he does not decide who will attend the press conference or who will not. Media manager is responsible for setting up pressers and they decide who will talk to the media. Dravid also revealed that media manager has informed him that Kohli will attend the press conference ahead of the Cape Town test which will be his 100th test as a player which is a remarkable achievement for a cricket player. Also Read - Virat Kohli Eyes BIG Record During 2nd Test at Wanderers, Johannesburg

“I don’t decide on who will attend PC. Media manager decided and I remember him telling me that Virat is going to attend the PC for the Cape Town Test which will also be his 100th Test, a big milestone. So you guys (journalists) will get good time to talk to him on that day.” Dravid at the press conference. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test vs South Africa at Wanderers, Johannesburg: Rahul Dravid-Virat Kohli May Not Tinker With Winning Combo

Dravid also hailed the 33 year old Kohli as a leader on and off the field. It has been absolute pleasure to work with someone like him. He also added that Kohli’s big innings is not that far away and cricket fans around the world will see big runs from him once he clicks.

“Virat Kohli has been an absolute leader in the way he has connected on and off the pitch. I couldn’t speak highly of him. Truly a pleasure to work with someone like him. We are gonna see big runs once he clicks.”

India is already 1-0 up in the series with the next test at Johannesburg. Proteas, on the other hand, looks like a weaker after their wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock decided to take retirement from test cricket due to personal reasons.