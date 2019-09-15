India vs South Africa: Fans seem to be unable to get over the Koffee With Karan incident involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. Things have become so extreme, that any Indian cricketer or team members have a drink and fans get fishy. That is exactly what happened when India’s head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture featuring Shikhar Dhawan having coffee and enjoying the mountain and the view at Dharamsala. Ravi captioned the picture as, “Coffee, Mountains, Cricket and Conversation.” As expected fans took a jibe at Ravi calling it a bluff and instead of feeling that it is alcohol and not coffee. It was unnecessary, but Ravi faced the heat on social media again over this picture.

Here is the post:

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 1st T20I, Dharamsala: Weather Forecast IND vs SA, Rain Chances, Squads, Timings

And here is how fans reacted humorously:

Coffee mug dikha ke paagal mat banao. Humko maalum hai andar kya hai usme — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 15, 2019

Cofee hai ya daaru bevde 🤣🤣 — Deshbhakt (@MANUTIWARY10) September 15, 2019

Hangover k baad coffee hi kaam aati hai, @SDhawan25 better focus on your game, else you will be out forever. — Atomic Dog (@San13191270) September 15, 2019

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa: Stats Prove Junior Dala Would be Massive Threat For Rohit Sharma During T20I Opener at Dharamsala

Inside the cup pic.twitter.com/Zj6oT8EFOF — Indian Bhau (@BhauIndian) September 15, 2019

Coffee mug k andar kya hai sabko pata hai sir 😜 — Rahul (@Rahul_M96) September 15, 2019

Coffee with rum oops sorry coffee with ravi — KarthiKeyan K (@iamkarthik103) September 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led Team India will start a new journey after a successful West Indies tour. They return to known conditions where they will host South Africa for a home series. The long series starts with the T20Is and the first game will be played in Dharamsala. For India, it will be an opportunity to get their team ready for the T20 World Cup slated next year in Australia.